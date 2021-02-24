Recap: Francis Howell triumphs over Ritenour

Francis Howell triumphed over visiting Ritenour 66-28 Wednesday.
Sam Thompson led Francis Howell with 13 points, while David Trupiano finished with 12 and Sam Maddox added 11.
Francis Howell (17-4) will host Timberland on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Ritenour (1-7) hosts Hazelwood West on Saturday at 11 a.m.
