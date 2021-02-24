 Skip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell triumphs over Ritenour
Francis Howell triumphed over visiting Ritenour 66-28 Wednesday.

Sam Thompson led Francis Howell with 13 points, while David Trupiano finished with 12 and Sam Maddox added 11.

Francis Howell (17-4) will host Timberland on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Ritenour (1-7) hosts Hazelwood West on Saturday at 11 a.m.

