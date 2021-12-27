Recap: Freeburg beats Piasa Southwestern

Freeburg beat Piasa Southwestern 56-39 Monday at Columbia.
Free throws made a difference in the Midgets win. They converted 18 of 25, while the Piasa Birds made three of four for the game. Lane Otten led Freeburg with 17 points and Caleb Weber added 15. The leading rebounder for Freeburg was Lane Otten (8).
Freeburg (7-3) will host Civic Memorial on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. Piasa Southwestern (3-8) goes on the road to play Civic Memorial on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
