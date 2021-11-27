 Skip to main content
Recap: Freeburg breezes by Litchfield
Freeburg breezed by visiting Litchfield 55-35 Saturday.

Lane Otten led the way for Freeburg with 22 points and Brett Holomb added 12. The leading rebounder for Freeburg was Jase Brueggemann (8).

Freeburg (2-0) plays at Waterloo on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Litchfield (1-2) goes on the road to play Gibault on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

