Recap: Freeburg breezes by Litchfield

Freeburg breezed by visiting Litchfield 55-35 Saturday.
Lane Otten led the way for Freeburg with 22 points and Brett Holomb added 12. The leading rebounder for Freeburg was Jase Brueggemann (8).
Freeburg (2-0) plays at Waterloo on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Litchfield (1-2) goes on the road to play Gibault on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
