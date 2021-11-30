Recap: Freeburg breezes by Waterloo

Freeburg breezed by Waterloo 58-39 Tuesday at Waterloo.
The Midgets shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 13 shots. Caleb Weber led Freeburg with 18 points, while Lane Otten finished with 15 and Brett Holomb added 12. The leading rebounder for Freeburg was Jase Brueggemann (9).
Freeburg (3-0) plays at Gibault on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Waterloo (1-2) travels to Valmeyer on Thursday at 6 p.m.
