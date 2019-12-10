Freeburg defeated Waterloo 45-40 Tuesday at Waterloo.
Jake Wade led the way for Waterloo with 15 points and Ian Schrader added 10.
Freeburg (4-1) plays at home against Carlyle on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Waterloo (0-5) hosts Triad on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
