Freeburg defeated Waterloo 45-40 Tuesday at Waterloo.

Jake Wade led the way for Waterloo with 15 points and Ian Schrader added 10.

Freeburg (4-1) plays at home against Carlyle on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Waterloo (0-5) hosts Triad on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

