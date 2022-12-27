 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Freeburg downs Alton Marquette

  • 0

Freeburg downed visiting Alton Marquette 58-49 Tuesday.

The Midgets made 20 of 27 free throws (74 percent), while the Explorers sank 7-9 (78 percent). Lane Otten led the way for Freeburg with 20 points and Cole Stuart added 12. The leading scorers for Alton Marquette were Braden Kline (9), Parker Macias (9), Jaylen Cawthon (8), Dre Davis (8) and Jack Spain (8).

Freeburg (7-4) plays at home against Piasa Southwestern at 3:30 p.m today. Alton Marquette (7-4) goes on the road to play Gibault at 5 p.m today.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News