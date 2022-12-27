Recap: Freeburg downs Alton Marquette

The Midgets made 20 of 27 free throws (74 percent), while the Explorers sank 7-9 (78 percent). Lane Otten led the way for Freeburg with 20 points and Cole Stuart added 12. The leading scorers for Alton Marquette were Braden Kline (9), Parker Macias (9), Jaylen Cawthon (8), Dre Davis (8) and Jack Spain (8).