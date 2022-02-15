Recap: Freeburg downs Columbia

The Midgets shot 62% (13 of 21) from the field, while Columbia was 15 of 28 (54%). Cole Stuart led Freeburg with 21 points, while Lane Otten finished with 12 and Brett Holcomb added 11. The leading scorers for Columbia were Dominic Voegele (12), Dylan Murphy (10), Glenn Powers (10) and Jack Steckler (10). The leading rebounder for Freeburg was Jase Brueggemann (12). The leading rebounders for Columbia were Dylan Murphy (9) and Sam Donald (8).