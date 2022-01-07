Recap: Freeburg downs Columbia

Freeburg defeated Columbia 59-50 in overtime Friday at Columbia.
The Midgets made 23 of 31 free throws while the Eagles connected on nine of 13 for the game. Caleb Weber led Freeburg with 19 points, while Cole Stuart finished with 13 and Brett Holcomb added 10. Sam Donald led the way for Columbia with 19 points and Dominic Voegele added 12. The leading rebounder for Columbia was Dylan Murphy (8)
Freeburg (9-6) plays at home against Piasa Southwestern on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Columbia (12-4) visits Centralia, Illinois on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
