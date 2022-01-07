 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Freeburg downs Columbia
0 comments

Recap: Freeburg downs Columbia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Freeburg defeated Columbia 59-50 in overtime Friday at Columbia.

The Midgets made 23 of 31 free throws while the Eagles connected on nine of 13 for the game. Caleb Weber led Freeburg with 19 points, while Cole Stuart finished with 13 and Brett Holcomb added 10. Sam Donald led the way for Columbia with 19 points and Dominic Voegele added 12. The leading rebounder for Columbia was Dylan Murphy (8)

Freeburg (9-6) plays at home against Piasa Southwestern on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Columbia (12-4) visits Centralia, Illinois on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tomorrow's college stars, today's athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News