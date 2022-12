Freeburg fell behind visiting Gibault 41-36 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 55-52 win Wednesday.

Kaden Augustine led the way for Gibault with 19 points and Gavin Kesler added 18. The leading rebounder for Gibault was Gavin Kesler (11)

Freeburg (9-4) goes on the road to play Columbia on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Gibault (10-3) plays at Civic Memorial on Thursday at 5 p.m.