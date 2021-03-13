Recap: Freeburg handily defeats New Athens

-
Boys basketball quarterfinal roundup: Westminster tops Tolton; Chaminade, Lutheran South also move on
Freeburg handily defeated New Athens 57-33 Saturday at New Athens.
Colin Brueggemann led the way for Freeburg with 19 points and Jacob Blomenkamp added 15. Codey Boone led New Athens with 11 points.
