Recap: Freeburg handily defeats New Athens
Recap: Freeburg handily defeats New Athens

Freeburg handily defeated New Athens 57-33 Saturday at New Athens.

Colin Brueggemann led the way for Freeburg with 19 points and Jacob Blomenkamp added 15. Codey Boone led New Athens with 11 points.

