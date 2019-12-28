Recap: Freeburg rolls past Civic Memorial
Freeburg rolled past Civic Memorial 62-36 Saturday at Columbia.

Free throw shooting was key to the Midgets win. Freeburg connected on 20 of 31 attempts, while the Eagles made just 10 of 15. The leading scorers for Freeburg were Jacob Blomenkamp (14), Griffin Range (11), Colin Brueggemann (10) and Luke Ervie (10). Keaton Loewen was the leading scorer for Civic Memorial with 12 points.

Freeburg (10-2) will host Red Bud on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Civic Memorial (3-9) plays at Triad on Tuesday, January 7 at 7:30 p.m.

