Recap: Freeburg rolls past Piasa Southwestern
Recap: Freeburg rolls past Piasa Southwestern

Freeburg rolled past visiting Piasa Southwestern 48-19 Saturday.

Brett Holcomb led Freeburg with 18 points and Lane Otten added 12.

Freeburg (10-6) hosts Roxana on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Piasa Southwestern (6-12) hosts Jerseyville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

