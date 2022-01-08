Recap: Freeburg rolls past Piasa Southwestern

Freeburg rolled past visiting Piasa Southwestern 48-19 Saturday.
Brett Holcomb led Freeburg with 18 points and Lane Otten added 12.
Freeburg (10-6) hosts Roxana on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Piasa Southwestern (6-12) hosts Jerseyville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
