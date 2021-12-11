Recap: Freeburg tops Pacific

Freeburg topped visiting Pacific 50-38 Saturday.
Lane Otten was the leading scorer for Freeburg with 23 points. The leading rebounder for Freeburg was Lane Otten (9).
Freeburg (5-0) plays at home against Red Bud on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Pacific (1-6) plays at home against Union on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
