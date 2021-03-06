Recap: Freeburg tops Wood River

Freeburg got double-doubles from Colin Brueggemann (19 points, 11 rebounds) and Lane Otten (31 points, 11 rebounds) defeating visiting Wood River 66-56 Saturday.
Also finishing in double figures for Freeburg was Caleb Weber with 11 points.
Freeburg (4-7) will host Wesclin on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Wood River (8-7) plays at home against Metro-East Lutheran on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
