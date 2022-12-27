Recap: Freeburg triumphs over Piasa Southwestern

Missed free throws factored heavily into the Piasa Birds loss to the Midgets. The Piasa Birds made only 3-10 (30 percent), while the Midgets connected on 19 of 22. Lane Otten led Freeburg with 22 points, while Cole Stuart finished with 14 and Caleb Weber added 12. Ian Brantley led the way for Piasa Southwestern with 12 points.