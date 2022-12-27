 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Freeburg triumphs over Piasa Southwestern

Freeburg cruised to a 69-38 win over visiting Piasa Southwestern Tuesday.

Missed free throws factored heavily into the Piasa Birds loss to the Midgets. The Piasa Birds made only 3-10 (30 percent), while the Midgets connected on 19 of 22. Lane Otten led Freeburg with 22 points, while Cole Stuart finished with 14 and Caleb Weber added 12. Ian Brantley led the way for Piasa Southwestern with 12 points.

Freeburg (8-4) will host Gibault on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Piasa Southwestern (5-7) visits Gibault on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

