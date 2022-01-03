 Skip to main content
Recap: Gateway City Elite Homeschool downs Pacific
Recap: Gateway City Elite Homeschool downs Pacific

Gateway City Elite Homeschool trailed by 12 at halftime and five after three quarters but rallied for a 68-60 win over Pacific Monday.

Quin Blackburn led the way for Pacific with 18 points. The leading rebounder for Pacific was Quin Blackburn (18)

Gateway City Elite Homeschool (3-1) goes on the road to play Union on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Pacific (2-8) hosts Union on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

