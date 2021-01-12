 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Gateway Legacy Christian Acade downs KIPP St. Louis
0 comments

Recap: Gateway Legacy Christian Acade downs KIPP St. Louis

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Gateway Legacy Christian Acade downed KIPP St. Louis 46-39 Tuesday at KIPP St. Louis.

Gateway Legacy Christian Acade hit eight of 17 free throw attempts, while KIPP St. Louis made one of one. Petar Mijatovic led Gateway Legacy Christian Acade with 14 points and Santiago Prettel added 12. Larry Bentley was the leading scorer for KIPP St. Louis with 15 points and Demetrio Barlow added 12.

Gateway Legacy Christian Acade (2-4) goes on the road to play Miller Career on Friday, January 22 at 6 p.m. KIPP St. Louis (3-3) visits Metro on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Updated rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/6/2021Large schoolsLast Week1. CBC (3-0)12. Chaminade (4-1)23. Francis Howell (7-3)54. Pattonville (4-0)N…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports