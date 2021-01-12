Recap: Gateway Legacy Christian Acade downs KIPP St. Louis

Gateway Legacy Christian Acade downed KIPP St. Louis 46-39 Tuesday at KIPP St. Louis.
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade hit eight of 17 free throw attempts, while KIPP St. Louis made one of one. Petar Mijatovic led Gateway Legacy Christian Acade with 14 points and Santiago Prettel added 12. Larry Bentley was the leading scorer for KIPP St. Louis with 15 points and Demetrio Barlow added 12.
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade (2-4) goes on the road to play Miller Career on Friday, January 22 at 6 p.m. KIPP St. Louis (3-3) visits Metro on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.