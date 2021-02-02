Recap: Gateway Legacy Christian Acade edges Hazelwood West

Gateway Legacy Christian Acade defeated Hazelwood West 32-30 in overtime Tuesday at Hazelwood West.
D. Carpenter led Hazelwood West with 9 points.
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade (6-4) plays at DuBourg on Saturday at 11 a.m. Hazelwood West (1-4) visits McCluer North on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
