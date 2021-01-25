 Skip to main content
Recap: Gateway Legacy Christian Acade rolls past Perryville
Recap: Gateway Legacy Christian Acade rolls past Perryville

Gateway Legacy Christian Acade rolled past Perryville 58-32 Monday at Herculaneum.

Santiago Prettel led the way for Gateway Legacy Christian Acade with 18 points and Felipe Garcia added 12. Dawson Camden led Perryville with 10 points.

Gateway Legacy Christian Acade (3-4) goes on the road to play St. Pius X on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Perryville (0-10) travels to Grandview on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

