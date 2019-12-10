Gateway Legacy Christian Acade topped Fort Zumwalt East 49-39 Tuesday at Lutheran St. Charles.
Free throw shooting was key to the Gateway Legacy Christian Acade win. Gateway Legacy Christian Acade connected on 22 of 37 attempts, while the Lions made just four of seven. Prettel was the leading scorer for Gateway Legacy Christian Acade with 20 points and Garcia added 11. Jude Highfill led Fort Zumwalt East with 12 points and Amori Johnson added 12.
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade (4-2) plays at home against Calvary Lutheran at 7:15 p.m today. Fort Zumwalt East (1-3) will host Fox on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.