Gateway Legacy Christian defeated Lift For Life 60-59 in zero overtimes Saturday at Lift For Life.

Odis Grissom led the way for Lift For Life with 29 points and Dennis Olds added 20. The leading rebounder for Lift For Life was Lajuan Johnson (8)

Gateway Legacy Christian (11-4) travels to Vashon on Thursday at 7 p.m. Lift For Life (10-12) visits St. Mary's on Monday at 7 p.m.