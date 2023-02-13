Jy'on Thomas had 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead Gateway Science Academy over Hancock 62-54 Monday at Hancock.

The Gators were seven of 16 (44 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Also finishing in double figures for Gateway Science Academy were Brandon LaGrand (12) and Darrion Jackson (11). Other leading rebounders for Gateway Science Academy were Ismael Isidor (22), Minus Canady (8) and Darrion Jackson (8).