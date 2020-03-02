Recap: Gateway STEM edges Windsor (Imperial)
Recap: Gateway STEM edges Windsor (Imperial)

Gateway STEM edged Windsor (Imperial) 56-54 Monday at St. Mary's.

Norman Alford led Windsor (Imperial) with 13 points, while Matt Martin finished with 13 and Derek Williams added 11. The leading rebounder for Windsor (Imperial) was Grant Siegel (9)

