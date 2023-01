Bhupendra Dura had a game-high 27 points to lead Gateway STEM to a 94-29 win over Medicine and Bioscience Thursday at Medicine and Bioscience.

The Jaguars were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 20 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Gateway STEM were Dwayne Kirkman (21), Leon Harris (18) and Trent Shelton (10).

Gateway STEM (5-5) goes on the road to play Soldan on Monday at 6 p.m. Medicine and Bioscience (0-6) plays at home against McKinley on Monday at 6:15 p.m.