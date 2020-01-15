Recap: Gateway STEM triumphs over Sumner

Kionte Cole had a game-high 26 points to lead Gateway STEM to a 81-49 win over Sumner Wednesday at Miller Career.
The Jaguars dominated the boards, outrebounding the Bulldogs 42-27. Also finishing in double figures for Gateway STEM were Karon Williams (15) and Tony Brown (14). Jeremiah Ford led the way for Sumner with 14 points and Anthony Sanders added 14. The leading rebounder for Sumner was Anthony Sanders (9)
Gateway STEM (5-7) plays at home against Gateway Legacy Christian Acade on Thursday at 6 p.m. Sumner (2-8) visits KIPP St. Louis on Thursday at 6 p.m.