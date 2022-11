Dwayne Kirkman had a game-high 26 points to lead Gateway STEM to a 89-35 win over visiting Sumner Monday.

Also finishing in double figures for Gateway STEM were Leon Harris (22), Bhupendra Dura (13) and Kevin Spencer (13). The leading rebounders for Gateway STEM were Leon Harris (9) and Trent Shelton (8).

Gateway STEM (3-1) goes on the road to play Parkway South on Wednesday, December 7 at 7:30 p.m. Sumner (0-1) hosts McKinley on Monday, January 30 at 6:15 p.m.