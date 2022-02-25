 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Gibault beats Father McGivney

Gibault beat visiting Father McGivney 57-41 Friday.

Kameron Hanvey led the way for Gibault with 20 points and Kaden Augustine added 15. Jack Rodgers led Father McGivney with 11 points.

Gibault (21-9) visits Madison, Illinois on Saturday at 7 p.m.

