Recap: Gibault beats Valmeyer
Gibault beat visiting Valmeyer 47-31 Saturday.

Kameron Hanvey led Gibault with 17 points. Jacob Rowold led the way for Valmeyer with 13 points.

Gibault (4-8) travels to Father McGivney on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Valmeyer (6-5) will host Dupo on Monday at 6 p.m.

