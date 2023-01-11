Recap: Gibault downs Saxony Lutheran StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Jan 11, 2023 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gibault downed visiting Saxony Lutheran 50-41 Wednesday.Kaden Augustine led the way for Gibault with 20 points and Kameron Hanvey added 13. 0 Comments Tags 01-11-2023 Gibault Kaden Augustine Saxony STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Thomas' walk-off free throw lifts De Smet to first win at CBC in a decade The Spartans rallied from a 10-0 point deficit in the third quarter to stay unbeaten in the MCC. Ward finds his comfort zone as Chaminade takes down Chicago St. Rita at Highland HIGHLAND — BJ Ward’s season hasn’t gone as planned. Boys basketball notebook: Tickets remain for loaded Highland Shootout; defense has Miller Career rolling along Area basketball fans rejoice. Vashon's offensive woes show as Moline wins nightcap at the Highland Shootout HIGHLAND — Tony Irons leaned back in the locker, arms crossed Saturday night. CBC runs out of steam down stretch in Highland Shootout loss to Sacred Heart-Griffin HIGHLAND — Playing top opponents is all part of the plan for the CBC boys basketball team. Staley outmuscles, outguns East St. Louis at Highland Shootout HIGHLAND — Motoring across the middle of Missouri, the Staley boys basketball was sound asleep Saturday. Rush hits go-ahead layup in final minute, O'Fallon edges East St. Louis to move to 7-0 in SWC BELLEVILLE — Jaeden Rush got the kick-out pass and immediately knew what to do. East St. Louis holds off Belleville East for rugged SWC victory BELLEVILLE — The margin for error in the Southwestern Conference is razor thin. Rogers finds groove as Ritenour holds on to beat resurgent Parkway South MANCHESTER — George Lee took a deep breath Wednesday night. Altadonna, Decker team up for late basket as Highland rallies for shootout victory HIGHLAND — Cade Altadonna had his eyes trained on Braxdon Decker, patiently waiting for the right moment as time ticked away Saturday.