Recap: Gibault edges Wesclin

Gibault edged visiting Wesclin 38-36 Tuesday.
Kaden Augustine was the leading scorer for Gibault with 11 points.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
This week will go a long way to determining who lays claim to the Metro Catholic Conference title this season.
CREVE COEUR — Nilavan Daniels couldn’t believe it.
SAPPINGTON — Mason Ribble knew all too well what was coming when the Lindbergh High boys basketball team hosted Westminster on Thursday night.
De Smet bounced back with a clutch conference win after losing an 82-79 nail-biter at Chaminade on Monday.
AFFTON – Class is always in session when Gerald Jones is in the gym.
LADUE — Brandon Mitchell-Day had his mind made up as soon as he saw the vacant lane.
Jaden Betton came off the bench and scored 15 points in the second half to help Liberty to a win over Lafayette on Thursday.
Collinsville squandered a nine-point lead in the second half, then overcame a four-point deficit to defeat Belleville East on Friday in a Southwestern Conference game.
TROY, Ill. – Cory Arentsen knows his team is in good hands when Jacob Patton has possession of the basketball.
CENTRALIA, Ill. – Vashon showed off its vast array of skills Thursday.
