Recap: Gibault handily defeats Bloomington Cornerstone StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Mar 9, 2023 Gibault handily defeated visiting Bloomington Cornerstone 70-46 Thursday.Kaden Augustine led Gibault with 20 points, while Kameron Hanvey finished with 16 and Gavin Kesler added 14.