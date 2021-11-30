Recap: Gibault rolls past Litchfield

Gibault rolled past visiting Litchfield 62-33 Tuesday.
The Hawks were seven of 14 (50 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Kaden Augustine led Gibault with 17 points, while Ian Bollinger finished with 13 and Kameron Hanvey added 10. Emiliano McGill led the way for Litchfield with 18 points.
Gibault (3-0) will host Freeburg on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Litchfield (1-3) travels to Staunton on Friday, January 7 at 6 p.m.
