Recap: Gibault rolls past New Athens

Gibault rolled past visiting New Athens 55-27 Tuesday.
Kaden Augustine led Gibault with 11 points, while Kameron Hanvey finished with 11 and Jude Green added 10. Gannon Birkner was the leading scorer for New Athens with 14 points.
Gibault (4-1) plays at home against Metro-East Lutheran on Friday at 7:30 p.m. New Athens (3-3) hosts Steeleville on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
