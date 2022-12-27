Recap: Gibault tops Alton Marquette

Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Explorers. Alton Marquette could only hit on one of three, while the Hawks made 19 of 26. Kaden Augustine led Gibault with 22 points, while Gavin Kesler finished with 17 and Kanen Augustine added 13. Parker Macias led Alton Marquette with 17 points, while Braden Kline finished with 14 and Kendall Lavendar added 14.