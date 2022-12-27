 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Gibault tops Alton Marquette

Gibault topped visiting Alton Marquette 62-51 Tuesday.

Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Explorers. Alton Marquette could only hit on one of three, while the Hawks made 19 of 26. Kaden Augustine led Gibault with 22 points, while Gavin Kesler finished with 17 and Kanen Augustine added 13. Parker Macias led Alton Marquette with 17 points, while Braden Kline finished with 14 and Kendall Lavendar added 14.

Gibault (9-2) hosts Piasa Southwestern on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Alton Marquette (7-5) visits Piasa Southwestern on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

