Recap: Gibault tops Waterloo

Free throws made a difference in the Hawks win. They converted 16 of 22, while the Bulldogs made four of six for the game. Kaden Augustine led Gibault with 14 points, while Kameron Hanvey finished with 13 and Owen Scherff added 10. Ty Lenhardt led the way for Waterloo with 14 points. The leading rebounder for Gibault was Jude Green (8).