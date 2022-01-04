Recap: Gibault tops Wesclin

Gibault topped visiting Wesclin 43-32 Tuesday.
Kaden Augustine led the way for Gibault with 18 points and Ian Bollinger added 11.
Gibault (9-5) travels to Civic Memorial on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Wesclin (6-9) plays at home against Chester on Friday at 6 p.m.
