 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Recap: Gibault triumphs over Father McGivney
0 comments

Recap: Gibault triumphs over Father McGivney

  • 0

Gibault cruised to a 58-27 win over visiting Father McGivney Saturday.

Kaden Augustine led Gibault with 20 points and Kameron Hanvey added 13.

Gibault (5-3) will host Lovejoy on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Father McGivney (6-2) plays at home against Wood River on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/171. CBC (4-3) at SLUH (4-2) , 6 p.m today (postponed).2. East St. Louis (7-1) def. Belleville West (3-5), 76-61 tod…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News