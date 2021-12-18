Recap: Gibault triumphs over Father McGivney

Gibault cruised to a 58-27 win over visiting Father McGivney Saturday.
Kaden Augustine led Gibault with 20 points and Kameron Hanvey added 13.
Gibault (5-3) will host Lovejoy on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Father McGivney (6-2) plays at home against Wood River on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
