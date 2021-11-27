 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Gibault triumphs over Valmeyer
0 comments

Recap: Gibault triumphs over Valmeyer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jude Green had 11 points and 17 rebounds to propel Gibault over visiting Valmeyer 78-35 Saturday.

The Hawks were seven of 16 (44 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Also finishing in double figures for Gibault were Kameron Hanvey (19) and Kaden Augustine (16).

Gibault (2-0) plays at home against Litchfield on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Valmeyer (0-3) plays at home against Waterloo on Thursday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News