Recap: Gibault triumphs over Valmeyer

Jude Green had 11 points and 17 rebounds to propel Gibault over visiting Valmeyer 78-35 Saturday.
The Hawks were seven of 16 (44 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Also finishing in double figures for Gibault were Kameron Hanvey (19) and Kaden Augustine (16).
Gibault (2-0) plays at home against Litchfield on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Valmeyer (0-3) plays at home against Waterloo on Thursday at 6 p.m.
