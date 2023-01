Kamryn Link had a game-high 30 points to lead Gillespie to a 67-46 win over visiting Carlinville Thursday.

Also finishing in double figures for Gillespie were Tristen Wargo (13) and Bryan Jubelt (10). Triston Thompson was the leading scorer for Carlinville with 13 points and Ryenn Hart added 12.

Gillespie (3-11) plays at Wood River on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Carlinville (3-13) will host Springfield Lutheran on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.