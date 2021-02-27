 Skip to main content
Recap: Gillespie downs Mount Olive
Gillespie downed Mount Olive 45-37 Saturday at Mount Olive.

Brock Fredericks led Gillespie with 18 points and Anthony Ribes added 10. Trent Markezich led the way for Mount Olive with 22 points.

Gillespie (4-6) plays at Vandalia on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Mount Olive (1-5) goes on the road to play Raymond Lincolnwood on Monday at 6 p.m.

