Recap: Gillespie downs Mount Olive

Gillespie downed Mount Olive 45-37 Saturday at Mount Olive.
-
O'Fallon Christian rolls to second consecutive district title by beating Trinity
-
New Haven comes up short in district final loss to Wellsville
-
Parkway North earns share of conference title with victory against Fox
-
Lift For Life boys make history by rallying past DuBourg for first district crown
-
Boys basketball notebook: McCluer North earns top seed; Kirkwood rolls Francis Howell
Brock Fredericks led Gillespie with 18 points and Anthony Ribes added 10. Trent Markezich led the way for Mount Olive with 22 points.
Gillespie (4-6) plays at Vandalia on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Mount Olive (1-5) goes on the road to play Raymond Lincolnwood on Monday at 6 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.