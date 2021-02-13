 Skip to main content
Recap: Grandview edges St. Paul Lutheran
Levi Lalonde notched 12 points and 14 rebounds to propel Grandview past visiting St. Paul Lutheran 50-48 Saturday.

Also finishing in double figures for Grandview were Eric O'Brien (13) and Preston Isaacson (11). The other leading rebounder for Grandview was David Creath (14).

Grandview (3-17) travels to Bismarck on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. St. Paul Lutheran (2-8) plays at home against Jefferson on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

