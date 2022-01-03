Recap: Grandview slips past St. Louis Patriots

Grandview fell behind visiting St. Louis Patriots 42-36 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 52-51 win Monday.
-
Nicholson, Vashon overwhelm Evanston to win Centralia Holiday Tournament championship
-
Webster Groves holds off De Smet in overtime
-
MICDS knocks off Whitfield to win own holiday tourney for first time since 1987
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 3
-
Kramer reaches milestone as SLUH bests Lift for Life
Chase Wilson was the leading scorer for Grandview with 20 points.
Grandview (3-8) travels to Affton on Tuesday at 7 p.m. St. Louis Patriots (4-5) plays at Gateway STEM on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.