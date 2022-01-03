 Skip to main content
Recap: Grandview slips past St. Louis Patriots
Grandview fell behind visiting St. Louis Patriots 42-36 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 52-51 win Monday.

Chase Wilson was the leading scorer for Grandview with 20 points.

Grandview (3-8) travels to Affton on Tuesday at 7 p.m. St. Louis Patriots (4-5) plays at Gateway STEM on Thursday at 6 p.m.

