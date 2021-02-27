Recap: Granite City breezes by Gibault

Granite City breezed by Gibault 60-41 Saturday at Gibault.
Kameron Hanvey was the leading scorer for Gibault with 24 points and Ryan Bollinger added 10.
Granite City (5-2) hosts Metro-East Lutheran on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Gibault (3-6) visits Alton Marquette on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
