Recap: Granite City breezes by Gibault
Granite City breezed by Gibault 60-41 Saturday at Gibault.

Kameron Hanvey was the leading scorer for Gibault with 24 points and Ryan Bollinger added 10.

Granite City (5-2) hosts Metro-East Lutheran on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Gibault (3-6) visits Alton Marquette on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

