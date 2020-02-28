Recap: Granite City downs Belleville West

Granite City downed visiting Belleville West 57-48 Friday.
Jahkeis Tippitt led Granite City with 17 points, while Rio Dujmovic finished with 12 and Keyon White added 10. Tommie Williams led Belleville West with 18 points and Greg Wells added 10.
Granite City downed visiting Belleville West 57-48 Friday.
Jahkeis Tippitt led Granite City with 17 points, while Rio Dujmovic finished with 12 and Keyon White added 10. Tommie Williams led Belleville West with 18 points and Greg Wells added 10.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.