Recap: Granite City downs Belleville West
0 comments

Recap: Granite City downs Belleville West

  • 0
Subscribe today!

Granite City downed visiting Belleville West 57-48 Friday.

Jahkeis Tippitt led Granite City with 17 points, while Rio Dujmovic finished with 12 and Keyon White added 10. Tommie Williams led Belleville West with 18 points and Greg Wells added 10.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports