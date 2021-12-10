 Skip to main content
Recap: Granite City topples Belleville West
Marc-Kell Campbell had a game-high 29 points to lead Granite City to a 63-49 win over visiting Belleville West Friday.

Also finishing in double figures for Granite City were Tyrek Thomas (14) and Mark Yarborough (13). Damien Farley led Belleville West with 13 points and David Marshall Jr. added 13.

Granite City (4-3) visits McCluer on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Belleville West (3-5) hosts East St. Louis on Friday, December 17 at 6 p.m.

