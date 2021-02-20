 Skip to main content
Recap: Granite City triumphs over Father McGivney
Recap: Granite City triumphs over Father McGivney

Granite City triumphed over visiting Father McGivney 80-41 Saturday.

The leading scorers for Granite City were Marcus Pepper (15), Damon Smith (13), Mark Yarborough (11), Trevon Bond (10) and Brian Hines (10).

Granite City (3-1) visits Alton Marquette on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Father McGivney (0-5) hosts Mulberry Grove on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

