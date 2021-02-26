 Skip to main content
Recap: Greenville downs Piasa Southwestern
Greenville downed Piasa Southwestern 47-39 Friday at Piasa Southwestern.

Fletcher Manhart led Greenville with 15 points and Jack Schaufelberger added 14.

Greenville (7-2) hosts Roxana on Monday at 7 p.m. Piasa Southwestern (3-6) hosts White Hall North Greene on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

