Recap: Greenville downs Piasa Southwestern

Greenville downed Piasa Southwestern 47-39 Friday at Piasa Southwestern.
Fletcher Manhart led Greenville with 15 points and Jack Schaufelberger added 14.
Greenville (7-2) hosts Roxana on Monday at 7 p.m. Piasa Southwestern (3-6) hosts White Hall North Greene on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
