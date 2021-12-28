Recap: Greenville handily defeats Roxana

Greenville handily defeated Roxana 60-38 Tuesday at Pinckneyville.
-
Vianney's long-range shooting helps it knock off Eureka in Coaches vs. Cancer opener
-
COVID-19 complicates holiday tournaments across the area
-
Murphy caps dynamic day with 20 points in Columbia's tournament win over Civic Memorial
-
Lenhardt's offensive explosion lifts Waterloo to tournament win over crosstown rival Gibault
-
Oakville struggles in second half, falls to Mundelein in Collinsville tournament
Aidan Briggs led the way for Roxana with 20 points. The leading rebounder for Roxana was Evan Wells (8)
Greenville (6-5) goes on the road to play Wood River on Tuesday, January 4 at 7:30 p.m. Roxana (1-8) will host Salem on Friday, January 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.