Recap: Greenville handily defeats Roxana
Recap: Greenville handily defeats Roxana

Greenville handily defeated Roxana 60-38 Tuesday at Pinckneyville.

Aidan Briggs led the way for Roxana with 20 points. The leading rebounder for Roxana was Evan Wells (8)

Greenville (6-5) goes on the road to play Wood River on Tuesday, January 4 at 7:30 p.m. Roxana (1-8) will host Salem on Friday, January 7 at 7:30 p.m.

