Recap: Greenville tops Vandalia
Greenville topped Vandalia 60-50 Monday at Vandalia.

Fletcher Manhart led the way for Greenville with 21 points and Jack Schaufelberger added 13.

Greenville (11-3) hosts Wood River on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Vandalia (4-7) hosts Carlinville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

