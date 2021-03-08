Recap: Greenville tops Vandalia

Greenville topped Vandalia 60-50 Monday at Vandalia.
Fletcher Manhart led the way for Greenville with 21 points and Jack Schaufelberger added 13.
Greenville (11-3) hosts Wood River on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Vandalia (4-7) hosts Carlinville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
