Recap: Greenville triumphs over Litchfield
Greenville cruised to a 55-24 win over visiting Litchfield Saturday.

Fletcher Manhart led the way for Greenville with 16 points and Nathan Grull added 10.

Greenville (10-3) goes on the road to play Vandalia on Monday at 7 p.m. Litchfield (1-8) will host Vandalia on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

